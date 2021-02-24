GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) published Operational Considerations for Single-Phase, Immersion Cooled Data Centers: A Client’s Perspective, an e-book demonstrating the benefits of immersion cooling, written by CGG, the French geoscience company, a GRC client for the past 10 years. GRC’s patented immersion-cooling technology simplifies the deployment of data center cooling infrastructure.

Educational information about operational considerations

CGG provides education about operational considerations when deploying single-phase immersion cooling in a data center. In this e-book, CGG also discusses specific benefits of immersion cooling, including how it simplified data center operations by making it easier to install, service, and maintain IT equipment, reduced service calls because of higher reliability, and significantly lowered noise within the data center.

Ted Barragy, the Manager, Computational Science Group, CGG, said,

“We are excited to share this information with data center operators considering implementing immersion cooling to help them understand the impact on their operations. Immersion-cooled data centers are not difficult to operate, they are just different than air-cooled data centers. We have seen so many benefits to this technology, we want others to get these advantages, as well.”

