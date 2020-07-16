GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), a provider of single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, announced it has closed a $7 million Series B investment. With this new funding, GRC will develop its immersion cooling technology. According to the announcement, with the latest infusion, the company has raised a total of $15 million to support its development and growth.

For a more sustainable future

The company provides liquid immersion cooling for Serbia’s first green data center, resulting in a 90% reduction in the data center’s cooling systems’ electricity consumption. IN 2019 December, GRC also expanded its global footprint with a new office in India.

Peter Poulin, CEO, GRC, said,

“GRC’s most recent investment validates the work we have been doing to reduce the cost and complexity of designing, building, and operating next-generation data centers. Further, the team is proud to be engaged with our data center colleagues in industry efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of data centers, which unchecked will soon exceed that of the airline industry. By deploying GRC’s highly energy-efficient product lines, we contribute to a more sustainable future.”

GRC was founded in 2009 and has deployed its technology in 13 countries around the world. The company offers a patented immersion-cooling technology that radically simplifies the deployment of data center cooling infrastructure.