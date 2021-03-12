The Green Data Center Market is gaining traction in various regions. According to a new market research report “Green Data Center Market by Component and Services, Data Center Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Green Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 49.2 billion in 2020 to USD 140.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 19.1% during the forecast period.

To help reducing data center electricity consumption

A green data center comprises energy-efficient components, such as UPS, servers, and cooling systems. The previous generation of servers used in data centers focused on attaining maximum processing power packed within minimum space. Green servers refer to the energy-efficient servers that provide higher processing power, consume lesser energy. These green servers can help companies in reducing their data center electricity consumption and associated cost. HPE, Dell, and Cisco are some of the major players in the green server space.

HPE’s ProLiant and Blade servers, Cisco’s UCS servers, and Dell’s Energy Smart servers, and Liebert Cooling Systems are some of the major offerings in this market. Chip-making giants, such as Intel, AMD, and ARM also contribute to these green initiatives by offering energy-efficient server chips for the green data centers. Geographically, the North America region is expected to have a major.

See more Data Center News