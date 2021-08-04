<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Green Mountain announced that the company is expanding the DC3-Oslo data center with an additional 4 MW building 9 months after its opening. According to the announcement, the new building is a built-to-suit project for a large international cloud provider and was delivered ahead of schedule.

4 MW data center building

The new expansion doubles the current capacity at the site. The new building also includes new backup generator sets and associated infrastructure. The total timeline was estimated at 9 months and numerous subcontractors and vendors were involved in the project. The company also stated that the massive interest in this site will result in several new expansions in the near future.

The facility is perfectly situated in terms of power supply, infrastructure, and connectivity, only 20 km from downtown Oslo. It is the company’s third data center site in addition to its mountain hall facility outside Stavanger and the facility at Rjukan, Telemark. Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO of Green Mountain said,

“Norway’s abundance of low-cost renewable power, the government’s beneficial framework conditions, and Green Mountain’s ability to deliver sustainable and high-quality data centers at a rapid speed to market make a strong value proposition. We have secured power and land to grow this site for several years to come.”

