Critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, Vertiv and Norwegian colocation provider, Green Mountain have deployed new technologies that increase the efficiency and sustainability at the company’s DC1-Stavanger data center. The facility runs on 100% renewable hydropower and is cooled with water from the fjord, which provides a continuous temperature of 8° C.

100% renewable hydropower

The data center’s this unique location brings an advantage in leveraging green energy sources and minimizing cooling equipment for close-to-zero CO2 operations. However, to maintain optimal uptime, it requires UPSs and thermal management systems, like all data centers.

After Green Mountain executives visited the Vertiv Customer Experience Centres in Italy, the company decided to chose high-efficiency Vertiv Liebert PCW chilled water perimeter units, for a total installed cooling capacity of 5 MW. Alexander de Flon Rønning, design and product manager, Green Mountain, said,

“Sustainability affects everything we do, and sustainability is very important whenever we build new colocation centers and have new features in it. All customers can see where we get our energy from. It’s a key differentiator for us. For Green Mountain, the sustainability of the products and of the suppliers is a key factor when purchasing new equipment. Vertiv technologies are the most energy-efficient I have seen, and this will further improve our overall sustainability which already has an extremely high rating. Given that our data center is carved in a mountain, we don’t have any extra rooms. We couldn’t blast through more of the mountain to make more space for data center equipment.”

