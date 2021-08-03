Global cloud, connectivity, and content enabler, GBI and digital infrastructure company, Equinix announced that the duo is extending their partnership by establishing a new deployment for GBI at the Equinix data center in Oman.

New Oman data center

GBI announced that the company has benefitted greatly from the connection in Equinix data center locations in both Amsterdam and Frankfurt since 2015 and so GBI’s new presence at Equinix MC1 International Business Exchange in Muscat will build on this success. It is enhancing both its IP Transit and Cloud Connect products and providing greater connectivity.

Equinix MC1 IBX facility is a carrier-neutral hub in Oman and one of the largest in the region, allowing carriers, cloud providers, and content providers to colocate IT infrastructure. The facility serves as a regional interconnection hub providing ultra-low latency connection points between key global business markets. Cengiz Oztelcan, CEO of GBI said,

“GBI has been connected to Equinix datacentres in Amsterdam and Frankfurt since 2015 and we’re excited to be taking our partnership to the next level. Together we are fully committed to serving our Gulf and Middle Eastern customers and the MC1 datacentre will help the region thrive. Customers are demanding more content and a greater experience as the next wave of digital transformation gathers momentum, and we are fully prepared for this shift. We are entering a highly exciting era of connectivity and it’s amazing to be at the forefront of this.”

