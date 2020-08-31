H5 Data Centers expands its edge data center located at 100 Taylor Street in downtown San Antonio. The company will expand the Carrier Hotel in Downtown San Antonio with a new colocation space and increased power capacity. For the second phase at its San Antonio Edge Data Center, the 5,000 SF expansion of turn-key colocation space adds additional Tier III infrastructure capacity to the data center campus. H5 Data Centers aims to further the opportunities for the growing Texas interconnection ecosystem. It will provide access to more than 25 communications carriers.

More than 25 communications carriers

The expansion supports a low-latency network of more than 25 communications carriers. including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston (DASH), plus Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen, and includes brand new, diverse fiber routes to the US-Mexico border.

Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers, said,