H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and carrier hotel provider, announced its expansion to 325 Hudson, a 225,000 square-foot data center and carrier hotel in New York City. In partnership with DivcoWest, a multidisciplinary investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, H5 Data Centers will provide data center space and services in one of the world’s largest data center markets.

Access to 40 communications networks

325 Hudson is a mixed-use building strategically located on the fibre-dense Hudson Street corridor on the West side of Manhattan with access to multiple Megawatts. Customers at 325 Hudson may access more than 40 communications networks and access the growing NetIX and DE-CIX Internet exchanges.

Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers, said,

“New York is one of the world’s largest communications hubs. H5 Data Centers will work with its customers to build upon the existing interconnection ecosystem at 325 Hudson, which consists of over 40 unique networks. We welcome the opportunity to serve a combination of international communications carriers, Internet exchanges and rapidly-growing segments such as content distribution networks and cloud services providers.”

New York Edge Data Center highlights:

225,000 square-foot carrier hotel with access to multiple Megawatts

One of the key points of interconnection in New York City

Access to more than 40 communications carriers

Ability to connect to 3 independent Internet exchanges

