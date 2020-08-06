H5 Data Centers expanded its edge data center located at 505 Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque, NM. With this expansion, the data center footprint has been doubled in Albuquerque, providing further opportunities for the growing interconnection ecosystem.

The properties of Albuquerque Edge Data Center:

225,000 SF carrier hotel and office building with significant fiber and network access

The top point of interconnection in Albuquerque

The building serves a strategic role for communications in New Mexico and throughout the Southwest

Limited exposure to natural disaster risks

Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers, said,

“505 Marquette is Albuquerque’s most interconnected access point. Cloud service providers and content companies increasingly require low-latency access to networks and digital partners. Due to its geographic location, Albuquerque is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth.”

The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers.