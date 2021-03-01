HED has opened the CH1 Data Center, a project planned and designed for NTT Global Data Centers Americas. Located in Itasca, IL, the new data center campus will deliver 72MW of data capacity to the growing regional market. The CH1 building will feature six different 6MW vaults that operate efficiently at a low annual PUE.

Reducing building energy and carbon use

HED is committed to the AIA 2030 challenge to reduce building energy and carbon use. The 2020 AIA 2030 goal is to reduce building energy use by 80% over their base year, and the CH1 building exceeds this goal.

Bruno Berti, Vice President of Product Management at NTT Global Data Centers Americas, said,

“We’ve partnered with HED on many projects, and their knowledge, expertise, and designs allow us to consistently build data centers that focus first and foremost on our clients. Our CH1 data center project is no different, and we’re excited for our clients to get a look at what this facility has to offer.”

Important aspects of the design included the incorporation of low-cost power with renewable energy options, diverse utility power feeds for redundancy and an array of safety and security measures to protect the data assets on site.

This project aims to develop an entire 19-acre campus and to help bring the first data center to the Itasca community. Itasca has recently become a prime location target for large data centers, with a dense fiber network, affordable electricity, minimal risk of natural disasters, and convenient travel options and amenities.

See more Data Center News