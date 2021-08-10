Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. announced the promotion of sales and go-to-market leader Mark Ablett to the role of President, Digital Infrastructure Business Unit.

Opportunity to lead a world-class team

Hitachi Vantara’s Digital Infrastructure Business Unit serves 80% of the Fortune 100 with data storage, hyperconverged and converged infrastructure, data protection, IT management, and edge-to-cloud infrastructure services.

Mark Ablett, President, Digital Infrastructure of Hitachi Vantara said,

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this world-class team. And I couldn’t be more excited at the prospect of what we can do to accelerate and simplify our clients’ data-driven journeys.”

Ablett joined Hitachi Vantara as senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific in 2015. He assumed worldwide responsibility for digital infrastructure go-to-market strategy in 2017 and was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of the Digital Infrastructure Business Unit in February 2020.

