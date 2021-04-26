Hivalidity made a public announcement of their new product service Dedicated Servers in Indian Data Center, bringing the performance of Dedicated Servers with fast connectivity all over Asia, starting at just $40/month. In Dedicated Servers, SSD (Solid State Drive) is used as the default medium of storage which works thoroughly much better than HDD (Hard Disk Drive) storage in speed, security, reliability, and many other factors.

Ideal for hosting professional production

The announced plan has drives, that are unique in terms of latency and bandwidth with an underlying infrastructure that offers distributed storage ensuring the integrity of your data, without any additional configurations.

The company informed that their Dedicated Server models are ideal for hosting professional production environments or critical applications and are easy to activate with no complicated customizations, immediate access to the Internet, and the possibility to activate only the absolutely necessary resources which are to be used. The Dedicated Servers in India constitutes the ideal solution for businesses that are looking forward to focus on Asia or the Indian audience. Some of the features are as follow:

Certified Data Center

Premium Network

DDR4 ECC RAM

DDoS Protection

99.99% Uptime SLA

24/7 Human Support

Also, Hivalidity quoted “Our Indian Dedicated Servers are more reliable that even if any of your servers receive any DDoS attack, then our firewall rulesets and AI antibot technology will automatically blacklist such traffic if they are coming from any specific location, in case of distributed attacks each attacking IP will be blacklisted. You have more privacy and are independent with the dedicated set of resources. Your data is as safe as it is in your own premises.”

Offering the guarantee of 99.99% uptime

Hivalidity with their every Indian Dedicated Server Plan is giving FREE Add-Ons worth $200. FREE Add-Ons in Bundle Product include:

Free Domain Reseller

Cisco Firewall Security

Free Server Migration

Let’s Encrypt SSL

Free Billing Application

24/7 Data Center Support

Hivalidity’s website displays a host of other client-friendly services like free migration, fault restraint infrastructure, extended flexibility, and multilingual support and also the most important point – they are offering the guarantee of 99.99% uptime which is arguably the highest uptime guarantee offered by a hosting company.

The page also reveals the provision of hardware replacement. They have the best hosting plans for all your business needs. Hivalidity also offers a wide range of business solution suites including Domain Registration, Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Virtual Private Servers, and WordPress Hosting that is fast, secure, and reliable at an affordable cost. They have clients from many reputed national and international organizations.

