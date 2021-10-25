Irish hospitals and houses will be prioritized in the national electricity grid over the large energy consumers like data centers. The decision will help these places to lose the electricity last, in any power outage. According to The Irish Times, the government put a contingency plan for this winter.

At the end of the queue

An effective hierarchy was put in place to prioritize hospitals and houses over the large energy users like data centers. So that people living in Ireland and hospitals would be the last to get affected by power outages. The government warns the Irish citizens about no need to concern about such a thing. The decision is made for such a situation, only if everything would have to go wrong in the country.

In that situation, the immense power users are going to be the first ones to be asked to cut out of the national grid. The next ones to be asked to cut out of the grid are non-critical users of electricity. In case of a blackout in winter, the hospitals and private houses will be the last ones to lose electricity in Ireland.

