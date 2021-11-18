HostDime announced the acquisition of a three-acre land in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the company’s new purpose-built, next-gen, public data center will be built. The facility is expected to be ready in the last quarter of 2023. HostDime’s Tier IV facility will be the second Tier IV public data center in the country. The 70,000 square feet facility will offer 6 MW of power infrastructure.

Silicon Valley of Mexico

HostDime stated that Guadalajara is also known as the Silicon Valley of Mexico, where thousands of tech start-ups are located. It is also the second-largest metropolitan area in the country.

HostDime’s new Mexico facility will be Tier IV certified, like the company’s Colombia facility or upcoming flagship facility in Orlando, Florida. HostDime Mexico’s on-net network providers are leading fiber providers in the region including Marcatel, MetroCarrier, Axtel, TotalPlay, Alestra, Cogent, and Telmex. Some of these on-net providers will be in the company’s new facility also. Manny Vivar, CEO and Founder of HostDime Global said,

«Our vision from the early days to be a leader in the global data center industry continues to drive us to build these next-gen, purpose-built data center facilities in unique, global edge locations. The world is noticing that being on the edge of global locations is the next frontier. HostDime has been making these investments for over a decade to position us to be able to serve the market demand.»

