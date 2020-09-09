Uptime Institute’s standards are the industry standard for Design and Construction excellence. HostDime has earned the Tier III Design Certification from the acclaimed Uptime Institute for its data center in João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil. Now, HostDime Brazil is operating in two Tier III Design Certified data centers: João Pessoa, in Northern Brazil, and São Paulo, in Southern Brazil.

Two certified data centers in Brazil

After João Pessoa’s data center construction completed in 2017, HostDime applied to earn Tier III Design Certification from the acclaimed Uptime Institute. HostDime Brazil’s is the first-Tier III data center in the entire state of Paraíba. It is the first state between Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte to meet these international standards.

Mozart Mello, CEO, Uptime Institute Brazil, said,

“The certification obtained by HostDime Brazil confirms compliance with our internationally recognized standards. The entire process was followed from beginning to end by a team of national and international engineers who oversaw every detail of the design of the project.”

Tier III data centers must have a maximum downtime of 1.6 hours per year and 240 uninterrupted hours of activity in case of a power outage. In addition to this, Tier III data centers signal to investors, customers, and the marketplace that the infrastructure will have 24/7 availability.

