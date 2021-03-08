HPE has signed a collaborative agreement with Beyond.pl, a data center and cloud service provider in Central Europe. As part of the agreement, Beyond.pl is launching a new suite of cloud services for clients powered by HPE GreenLake and will leverage HPE GreenLake to transform part of its existing IT estate.

Working with HPE GreenLake

Founded in Poland, Beyond.pl was the first service provider in the European Union. HPE has also selected Beyond.pl to serve as a HPE GreenLake colocation facility for HPE-managed customers.

Wojciech Stramski, CEO, Beyond.pl, said,

“At Beyond.pl, we want to offer customers a solution that meets any workload or compute requirement, ensures security and compliance, and provides flexibility, scalability and transparent cost management. We believe that our joint agreement with HPE to leverage HPE GreenLake as the platform for hybrid cloud services and to host HPE GreenLake in our data center facilities will provide our customers with all the benefits stemming from the hybrid cloud experience and allow them to accelerate their innovation and growth. We are very proud to partner with HPE to enhance our offering and provide Polish and European enterprises with this industry-leading solution.”

Beyond.pl chose to work with HPE GreenLake to launch a new suite of cloud services to meet increasing customer demand. By selecting HPE GreenLake, Beyond.pl sought to gain operational efficiencies in terms of rapid scalability, financial flexibility, cash flow preservation, and avoidance of costly over-provisioning for its customers. In addition, HPE GreenLake Central provides Beyond.pl with a unified portal to manage its entire multi-cloud estate through a single pane of glass. HPE GreenLake Central features cost, security, and compliance analytics tools for the optimal administration of IT resources, including public cloud deployments.

The new HPE GreenLake-powered cloud services extend Beyond.pl’s portfolio to include a broad spectrum of flexible, on-demand IT infrastructure offerings, such as VDI, SAP HANA, high-performance computing, containers, and big data, together with compute, storage, networking solutions, and much more. The new services suite will provide customers with an agile, scalable, pay-per-use cloud experience across all workloads and applications delivered jointly by Beyond.pl and HPE.

