Huawei introduced its latest CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution, at the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021. This future-proof solution is ideal for building lossless computing and storage networks based on an all-Ethernet architecture and has been designed to unleash 100% of computing power.

Intelligent lossless algorithm

Huawei has introduced an intelligent lossless algorithm to network connectivity, which dynamically adjusts parameter settings based on the real-time network traffic status to enable zero packet loss on data center networks and maximize computing power. It has made a significant step forward in long-distance data transmission by unveiling the iLossless-DCI algorithm, which extends lossless transmission distances on Ethernet to a maximum of 70 km.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, said,

“Data center stores large amounts of valuable data. Data is the main production factor of the intelligent world. During the digitalization of enterprises, we need to use data every moment, so data needs to be efficiently stored and transmitted. To this end, storage and network must highly collaborate in data centers.”

Huawei’s CloudFabric 3.0 also innovates with 3D modeling, which enables automated design and optimal recommendation of network solutions via multi-dimensional, comprehensive optimal solving. Huawei also ushered in a new wave of network-wide intelligent O&M by introducing knowledge graphs to data center networks, implementing rapid fault locating in minutes, and proactive prediction of up to 97% of network risks.

