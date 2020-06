The Chinese mobile giant Huawei confirmed plans to build a 500-acre campus in Cambridgeshire. The company aims to strengthen its ties with the UK at a time when its long-term future in the country is still uncertain. Huawei has been working on the project for more than three years and for this project the company acquired the site of a former paper mill in 2018.

1 billion euro for the first phase of the project

Huawei will spend 1 billion euro for the first phase of the project, that will see the construction of 50,000 square meters worth of facilities across 9 acres. The company will hire 400 employees for R&D and manufacturing. The company plans to create a major global tech hub with this center near Cambridge. Huawei will study to bring new fiber technologies to the data center and network operators around the world.

Victor Zhang, Vice President of Huawei, said,

“The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer. It is the perfect location for this integrated innovation campus. Through close collaboration with research institutes, universities, and local industry, we want to advance optical communications technology for the industry as a whole, while doing our part to support the UK’s broader Industrial Strategy. Ultimately, we want to help enshrine the UK’s leading position in optoelectronics and promote UK tech on a global scale.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News