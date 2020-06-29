The Chinese mobile giant Huawei confirmed plans to build a 500-acre campus in Cambridgeshire. The company aims to strengthen its ties with the UK at a time when its long-term future in the country is still uncertain. Huawei has been working on the project for more than three years and for this project the company acquired the site of a former paper mill in 2018.

1 billion euro for the first phase of the project

Huawei will spend 1 billion euro for the first phase of the project, that will see the construction of 50,000 square meters worth of facilities across 9 acres. The company will hire 400 employees for R&D and manufacturing. The company plans to create a major global tech hub with this center near Cambridge. Huawei will study to bring new fiber technologies to the data center and network operators around the world.

