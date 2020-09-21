Huawei launched a new generation of modular data center-smart micro module 5.0 solution at the Digital Energy China Tour 2020. This modular data center-smart micro module 5.0 solution includes Huawei’s self-developed smart lithium battery SmartLi that realizes full lithium battery backup.

Smart large-screen digital twins with lithium batteries

The smart micro module 5.0 solution is based on SmartLi Inside, smart large-screen digital twins. SmartLi Inside supports lithium batteries in the column micro. AI-Robot intelligent operation and maintenance create a smart and secure data center.

Additionally, smart micro-module 5.0’s 43-inch local touch screen features i3 module visual display including iPower, icooling, iManager. iManager reduces operation and maintenance costs by 35%. AI cooling energy efficiency is optimized, and PUE is reduced by 8%-15%. With the help of AI-Robot, the AI intelligent recognition can realize the status indicator of the air switch, AI abnormal noise, AI asset images, temperature cloud maps, deployment-free assets, and more.

