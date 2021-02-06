The world’s larges IPv6-native Internet backbone, Hurricane Electric deployed a new PoP at NJFX. NJFX is the only Cable Landing Station colocation campus in the U.S that offers Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities. Hurricane Electric’s new PoP is the company’s fifth in New Jersey and 11th in the greater New York City and is located 60 miles from Manhattan.

5th in New Jersey, 11th in New York City

With the new PoP, Hurricane Electric will provide high-speed IP transit via its extensive global IPv6 and IPv4 network through 1/10/100GE (Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Networks in the NJFX’s facility will be able to access directly Hurricane Electric’s global network which includes more than 250 major exchange points and more than 8,000 different networks. Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric, said,

“We are excited to expand our network to NJFX. Today’s network expansion furthers our goal of providing more connectivity globally to as many enterprises as possible, while satisfying critical bandwidth demands.”

