The world’s largest IPv6-native internet backbone, Hurricane Electric announced the launch of a new Point of Presence in Irontrust Networks’ PVD2 data center located in Providence. It is the company’s first location in Rhode Island and will provide connectivity options to the organizations in southern New England. The facility is located in a major industrial, commercial, medical, and finance center in Fiber Alley, which is the most fiber-rich area in Rhode Island.

High-speed IP transit

The facility provides 15,000 square feet, 1 MW of critical power, and 200 tons of N+1 cooling. The PoP is Hurricane Electric’s first in Rhode Island and fourth in New England. The new PoP will provide organizations with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

Prov.net PVD2 customers and other organizations in the region will be able to choose Hurricane Electric’s IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE, and GigE ports. Customers will also be able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network. Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric said,

“With its robust technology ecosystem and thriving start-up environment, Providence is a critical location to provide services to customers in the metropolitan area and around southern New England. We are excited to work with Prov.net PVD2 to ensure their customers have access to cost-effective high-speed connectivity, and continue our commitment to provide high speed IP transit to users everywhere.”

