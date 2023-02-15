Hurricane Electric announced the deployment of a new Point of Presence in the SDN Communications Sioux Falls facility.

The first point of presence in South Dakota fills out robust, high-speed connectivity to the U.S. Midwest Region.

SDN Communications customers will be able to access Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 networks through 100GE, 10GE, and GigE ports.

Global IPv6-native internet backbone, Hurricane Electric introduced a Point of Presence in SDN Communications Sioux Falls, which was opened in 2012 at 25,000 square feet and a current construction project is doubling the data center’s square footage. The data center was originally designed as an emergency backup facility for SDN Communications’ 50,000 miles of fiber in eight states.

First point of presence in South Dakota

Hurricane Electric’s new PoP is located strategically to be able to serve customers in and around one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest, South Dakota. The facility has direct access to metro, state, and regional fiber networks and offers secure access with biometric and dual authentication access control.

There are a lot of businesses in Sioux Falls, including companies from the healthcare, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and cyber and IT industries. South Dakota is business-friendly, with a favorable tax climate, and is considered one of the top five states for e-commerce. Thanks to Dakota State University’s plans to invest in cyber research, graduating computer and cyber students, and build an applied research laboratory in the region, the region is home to a growing IT and cyber workforce. Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric said,

« Adding Hurricane Electric’s first PoP to South Dakota is critical step in ensuring connectivity in this vibrant state and in the Midwest region. We are excited to provide SDN Communications’ customers with additional options for high-speed global IP Transit. »

Customers of SDN Communications Sioux Falls now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100 GE, 10 GE, and GigE ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 280 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.