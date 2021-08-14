The world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, Hurricane Electric announced that it has deployed a new PoP in Albany in New Zealand. Vocus Auckland – Albany’s facility is a supplier of international ethernet, colocation, dark fiber, voice, IP WAN, firewall, and backup to enterprise and government organizations in New Zealand and Australia. It is located located in a New Zealand metropolis to provide reliable service.

High-speed IP transit

The new PoP is the company’s second location in New Zealand. The facility will provide organizations in the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services. Customers at the facility will be able to exchange IP traffic with the company’s global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports. Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric said,

“We are excited to further expand of our services in New Zealand where we can continue meeting the demand for high-speed and cost-effective IP transit. This new PoP will provide additional options for Vocus Auckland – Albany’s customers, satisfying high-speed global connectivity needs.”

