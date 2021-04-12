EdgeConneX announced that Hurricane Electric has established 13 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) across the EdgeConneX global data center footprint. These PoPs will bring essential IP data transit, data storage & processing, and multi-cloud access solutions closer to latency-sensitive enterprise and end-user applications continuing the company’s commitment to bring the edge to the customer.

Expanded relationship with EdgeConneX

The new PoPs are in 13 key Edge and burgeoning data-hungry markets globally, including Munich, Warsaw, Toronto, Phoenix, Santa Clara, Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Portland, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

Walt Wollny, Director of Interconnection Strategy at Hurricane Electric, said,

“Hurricane Electric is excited to expand our relationship with EdgeConneX and offer a best-in-class IP transit service to enterprises across the EdgeConneX global footprint. Joining the EdgeConneX growing global ecosystem of partners and edge data centers will provide invaluable IP transit and connectivity resources to enterprises operating in these in-need markets.”

Hurricane Electric will utilize the EdgeConneX network, cloud, and content-rich partnership ecosystem to provide its global customers with high-speed IP transit via Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv6 and IPv4 network through 1/10/100GE (Gigabit Ethernet) ports. This means providing essential low latency bandwidth options and network access to hybrid and multi-cloud enablement ecosystems to support their growing data-centric application needs.

“We continue to address this evolving demand by bringing our considerable edge partner ecosystem to the front doors of innovators and digital transformers everywhere, be it a business or remote worker location. That’s our mission and why we’re honored to bring folks like Hurricane Electric into our ecosystem of digital transformation enablers” said Aron Smith, Vice President of Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX.

