Synergy Research Group‘s latest research shows that at the end of the second quarter, there are 541 large data centers operated by hyper-scale providers. The current number is more than double the mid-2015 count. According to the research, the EMEA and Asia-Pac regions continue to have the highest growth rates, however, the US still holds almost 40% of the major cloud and internet data center sites. Other most popular locations are China, Japan, the UK, Germany, and Australia, which collectively account for another 30% of the total.
Amazon and Google opened the most new data centers
According to the research, Amazon and Google opened the most new data centers in the last twelve months, with Microsoft and Oracle being the next most active companies. John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group said,
“There were 100 new hyperscale data centers opened in the last eight quarters, with 26 of those being the first half of this year. COVID-19 has caused some logistical issues but these are robust numbers, demonstrating the underlying strength of the services that are driving these investments. We have visibility of a further 176 data centers that are at various stages of planning or building, which is good news for data center hardware vendors and wholesale data center operators.”
