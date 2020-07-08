Synergy Research Group‘s latest research shows that at the end of the second quarter, there are 541 large data centers operated by hyper-scale providers. The current number is more than double the mid-2015 count. According to the research, the EMEA and Asia-Pac regions continue to have the highest growth rates, however, the US still holds almost 40% of the major cloud and internet data center sites. Other most popular locations are China, Japan, the UK, Germany, and Australia, which collectively account for another 30% of the total.

Amazon and Google opened the most new data centers

According to the research, Amazon and Google opened the most new data centers in the last twelve months, with Microsoft and Oracle being the next most active companies. John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group said,