Hyperscale Data Center Market report which covers the companies’ data shows that hyper-scale data center market is expected to exceed USD 65 billion by 2025. According to the report, rapid technological advancements and innovations in the industry are accelerating the adoption of different IT solutions like power, UPS, cooling, and DCIM. The manufacturers in the hyper-scale data center market tend to be engaged in introducing advanced technologies that allow businesses to implement sustainable business techniques and reduce their overall carbon footprint like data center cooling solution that removes heat instead of forcing cool air into the data hall. Meanwhile, DCIM solutions offered by hyper-scale data center market players allow businesses to manage the effectiveness of their IT power & cooling devices to ensure sustainable IT operations.

Adopting modern IT solutions

The rapid adoption of solutions in the IT and telecom sector is expected to affect the growth of the hyper-scale data center market. Moreover, the companies are investing highly to construct these IT facilities for their business expansion and global coverage.

Additionally, increasing the inclination of businesses toward colocation services will drive the hyper-scale data center market growth over the forecast timespan. Enterprises are moving towards cost-effective techniques to reduce the overall capital expenditure of the business, encouraging them to depend on colocation facilities. High maintenance & installation costs of mega facilities will increase the total IT budget of businesses. Colocation facilities offer these enterprises IT space & solutions, reducing the high maintenance costs of hyper-scale devices. These colocation providers are highly investing to construct mega facilities for managing their customer’s IT equipment. For instance, in February 2019, CtrlS invested around USD 300 million to construct a mega IT facility in India.

Because of the increased interest of global companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google to establish and expand their business base in North America, the hyper-scale data center market is predicted to grow substantially over the coming years in the region.

Rapid urbanization and technological adoption are the major factors that are attracting these multinational companies to set up their large-scale facilities here. This also causes an increasing business competition in the region. Microsoft Corporation established mega facilities in Illinois, Washington, and Texas. Similarly, Facebook has its IT facilities in Oregon, Iowa, and North Carolina.

Sandisk LLC, Schneider Electric SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Lenovo Group, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Dell, Cavium and Cisco Systems are the key players operating in the hyper-scale data center market.