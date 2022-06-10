Data center and IT services company, iM Critical announced the newest location in its footprint, Miami Data Center. The 100,000-square-foot facility is purpose-built for mission-critical operations. The facility offers 60,000 square feet for colocation and 5 MW of power.

Available now

The IT hub is located above the flood plain and outside of hurricane evacuation zones. It offers heavy floor load capacity and 13’8’’ clear ceiling heights. The location is also highly connected to be able to meet the customers’ demands, offering diverse fiber entrances with direct, carrier-neutral interconnection to dozens of peers and direct public cloud on-ramp.

The facility also offers easy access to interstate highways and major airports. The company offers scalable retail and wholesale colocation options, along with a 24/7 onsite Network Operations Center, disaster recovery suites, and full-stack IT managed services, including:

Managed servers, storage, and networking with private and hybrid cloud aaS

Cyber security support: monitoring, intrusion detection, and rapid response

Miami Data Center’s power and expandable power infrastructure are enhanced by on-site renewable energy sources. The IT hub is driven by iM’s environmentally conscious and sustainable IT practices, similar to iM Critical’s recently introduced Pittsburgh campus. Michael Roark, CEO of iM Critical said,

« Our Miami location has the potential to remove many barriers for organizations within this metro, while allowing for unimpeded growth of data center operations, augmented by our intense focus on sustainability initiatives. These transformative digital offerings are supported by our high-touch service and our team’s depth of experience designing, engineering, building, owning, and operating data centers. We’re thrilled to be bringing this game-changing location to market »