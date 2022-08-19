iM Data Centers , a manufacturer of modular data centers shaping the future of IT infrastructure, has joined the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Climate Accord (ICA) , becoming part of a historic cooperative of companies committed to reducing carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. , a manufacturer of modular data centers shaping the future of IT infrastructure, has joined the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Climate Accord (ICA), becoming part of a historic cooperative of companies committed to reducing carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power.

Sustainability first

As a company committed to redefining sustainability in the data center, eliminating unnecessary resource depletion, integrating renewable energy and more across its entire spectrum of design, engineering, processes & products, iM Data Centers’ participation in this accord aligns perfectly with its own dedications to ESG as a core pillar of operations.

Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons said,

« We established iMasons to unite the builders of the digital age. The ICA represents an unprecedented collaboration between leading digital infrastructure companies to accelerate our journey to carbon neutrality. We are uniting to coordinate and multiply the efforts of the ICA firms to make meaningful and sustained progress toward that goal, and we are thrilled to welcome iM Data Centers into the accord. »

In 2021, 7 million data centers worldwide represented 105 GW of power capacity, consuming 594 TWhs of energy, reports iMasons. This equates to 2.4% of global energy consumption. Currently, there is no universal labeling system or mechanism to measure embodied carbon over the life of the materials used to build data center facilities or the products that fill them.

Michael Roark, Founder and CEO of iM Data Centers commented,

« It is essential that we have an open standard to report carbon in data center materials, products and power consumption methods. Without it, there are no real, meaningful metrics to inform our contribution or direction, making progress difficult. iM has built its solutions to deliver quality, sustainable innovation while sincerely helping the planet and its residents. Our ESG initiatives include tracking detailed measurements and results for Climate Risk Reduction & Resilience, Land & Water Health, Waste Reduction, Economic & Community Improvement and Supply Chain Management. Still, there is so much we must do; and it must be done now. We are honored to be a part of the ICA and to join together with similarly dedicated entities in this industry, and we look forward to our collective journey. »

A long-time naturalist, Roark is also a contributor to the Greener Data movement and was one of the founding authors in the initial publication. This multi-author, visionary book features the voices, stories, and perspectives of leading decision-makers in the data center and network infrastructure industry who are passionate about drastically reducing carbon emissions for a more sustainable earth.