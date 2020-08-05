The India Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025 report considers the present scenario of the data center market in India and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. Due to the report, Pi Datacenter, CtrlS, Sify Technologies, Airtel(Nxtra), National Informatics Center, National Payment Corporation of India and Bridge Data Center are some of the prominent investors in the data center market in India. Local vendors dominate the colocation market in the country.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Local vendors dominate the colocation market; however, the presence of global vendors is increasing via inorganic strategies.

Increase investment on cloud, big data, IoT and artificial intelligence technology will increase the demand for application-specific infrastructure solutions in the Indian region.

The rise in the number of critical applications hosted on data centers operated by enterprises is expected to increase the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays.

VRLA UPS systems are dominating with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will gain a share of around 25% by 2025.

The market is dominated by generators with capacity of over 1.5 MW, however, with the increase in hyperscale development, the investment in up to 3 MW diesel generator systems is expected to increase.

Although water cooling solutions dominate the market, growing concerns over power consumption by these solutions are expected to increase the demand for in-row cooling cold ailed containment solutions with smart IOT sensors.

The report reveals that the Indian cloud market will reach $4.5 billion by 2020. The IaaS adoption is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2020 and 2025. It is important to note that state governments in the country are attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through tax incentives for data center development in the last two years. 5G technology, which is likely to be launched in 2021, will grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Indian market. In addition to 5G, the Indian government launched a big data management policy through the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Briefly, the demand for in-row cooling cold ailed containment solutions with smart IOT sensors will increase. The demand for application-specific infrastructure solutions in the Indian region also will increase due to the investment on cloud, big data, IoT and artificial intelligence technology.