Inphi Corporation, a provider of high-speed data movement interconnects, announced the commercial availability and production ramp of COLORZ II 400ZR, the industry’s first QSFP-DD pluggable coherent transceivers for cloud data center interconnects (DCIs).

High performance, low power

Cloud operators can connect their data centers within a region with high performance, low power, small form factor 400G coherent transceivers without the need for a separate transport box. A longer reach variant, COLORZ II 400G ZR+, which extends the reach of COLORZ II from 120km to about 400km, is in the final stages of qualification and expected to be commercially available starting next month.

Dr. Hacene Chaouch, Distinguished Engineer at Arista Networks, said,

“The ability to provide high bandwidth connectivity in a small, cost-effective form factor expands the reach of open cloud networking. We are pleased with commercial availability of 400G ZR product suite to transform the way cloud titans and service providers connect their regional data centers.”

COLORZ II 400ZR and 400ZR+ enable a dramatic increase in switch rack capacity while reducing power consumption by up to 80%. COLORZ II delivers up to 14.4Tb of capacity per rack unit, compared to 2.4Tb or 3.6Tb per RU for competing solutions, representing a 4-6x increase in throughput per chassis. COLORZ II ZR and ZR+ achieve drastically improved density through higher levels of silicon photonics integration as well as much lower power consumption across all coherent transceiver elements.

