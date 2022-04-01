Intel announced an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solution, a real-time continuous optimization software developer. With the acquisition, Intel aims to help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance while reducing reduce infrastructure and cloud costs. Deal terms are not being disclosed.

Real-time continuous optimization software

Granulate’s solution reduces CPU utilization and application latencies by learning the customer’s application and deploying a customized set of continuous optimizations at runtime. It allows deployment on smaller compute clusters and instance types to improve application performance and reduce cloud and data center costs.

Granulate’s solution doesn’t require developer intervention nor does it require the customer to make changes to its own code. Optimizations for the latest CPUs can be applied even on legacy Linux distributions and runtimes. The acquisition will allow the duo to rapidly scale Granulate’s optimization software, including across Intel’s data center portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel said,

« Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel. Granulate’s cutting-edge autonomous optimization software can be applied to production workloads without requiring the customer to make changes to its code, driving optimized hardware and software value for every cloud and data center customer. »