One of the largest hubs for Internet traffic, AMS-IX announced that it has exchanged 18% more data in 2020, which was 26,85 exabytes. During 2020, the increase was 35% due to the effects of the pandemic, which caused an unexpectedly high increase. Before the corona year, the growth was 17% in 2019. AMS-IX stated that the increase in 2021 mainly came from using new and more internet services and less from changing user behavior during the pandemic.

10 terabits per second

The company also reached a new milestone of 10 terabits per second in Amsterdam in November. In 2021, the number of networks remained the same at a little more than 880. The numbers also show that traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Global Roaming Exchange data generated by users who want to use mobile Internet in a foreign country, traffic was very low in 2020 and at the start of 2021 due to travel restrictions. However, in 2021 it increased significantly by 80% and reached 205.9 GBps in August. Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX said,

« The growth of Internet traffic in 2021 comes from the ongoing digitalization of society. People continue to click, swipe, app, game, and stream driving the Internet to continue to grow with 20% on a yearly basis. We continue to invest in optimizing the platform to facilitate this traffic growth. »

