European carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions provider and a Digital Realty company, Interxion has acquired the freehold to the land under its Hanauer Landstraße campus in Frankfurt. There are nine Interxion data centers previously subject to leasehold agreements with approximately nine years of remaining lease term, along with Interxion’s German headquarters office. The company now owns the freehold to all 15 data centers on its highly connected Frankfurt campus.

107,000 square meters 180 megawatts

Interxion also announced that the company reached an agreement to acquire an expansion parcel, which is within one kilometer of the Hanauer Landstraße campus. It totals 107,000 square meters which will support 180 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus. The acquisition is expected to close in two stages, with the final transfer of ownership in early 2021. David Ruberg, Chief Executive Officer of Interxion said,