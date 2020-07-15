European carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions provider and a Digital Realty company, Interxion has acquired the freehold to the land under its Hanauer Landstraße campus in Frankfurt. There are nine Interxion data centers previously subject to leasehold agreements with approximately nine years of remaining lease term, along with Interxion’s German headquarters office. The company now owns the freehold to all 15 data centers on its highly connected Frankfurt campus.
107,000 square meters 180 megawatts
Interxion also announced that the company reached an agreement to acquire an expansion parcel, which is within one kilometer of the Hanauer Landstraße campus. It totals 107,000 square meters which will support 180 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus. The acquisition is expected to close in two stages, with the final transfer of ownership in early 2021. David Ruberg, Chief Executive Officer of Interxion said,
“Interxion Frankfurt is one of the leading cloud and connectivity hubs in the world, with direct access to numerous leading global cloud platforms and more than 700 carriers and internet service providers. Acquiring the freehold to our existing campus as well as a sizable site for further expansion will enable customers to rapidly scale their digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider and joining a thriving community of interest.”
