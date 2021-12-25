AMS-IX partner Interxion has added the IX peering service based on IX-API in its reseller portal. The company will now be able to benefit from the fully automated service. It will also allow the company to configure, change, order, and cancel the peering connections of its customers.

First partner

IX-API, designed and developed by three global Internet Exchanges: AMS-IX, DE-CIX, and LINX, is an open community API. It offers an interface for provisioning of the services at three Exchanges. AMS-IX stated that Interxion is the first partner to implement and use the API and plays a key role in the project. Ruben van de Brink, CTO of AMS-IX said,

« IX-API is an important project for AMS-IX as it is an important steppingstone to enable our customers and partners to manage their networks with automated zero-touch provisioning. Interxion plays a vital role in this project as their feedback and experiences are key in making the API work. Having them successfully implement the new API is a big milestone. »

