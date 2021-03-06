A Digital Realy company and carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions provider, Interxion has begun construction of its Brussels data center. According to the announcement, the first phase of the facility is expected to be completed in the final quarter of 2021 and it will provide a total capacity of 1.280 square meters.

Cloud and interconnection hub in Belgium

Interxion also stated that the expansion, BRU3, is adjacent to the existing facilities on the Interxion Brussels Campus. The new expansion will benefit from the same network connectivity available at the existing data centers on the campus.

The BRU3 facility will participate in a new sustainable district heating project being launched in Zaventem. The excess heat generated by the data center will warm local households. Dirk van de Geer, Managing Director, Interxion, said,

“BRU3 meets the requirements of both our local and global multinational enterprise customers, providing access to dense network connectivity, available power, and interconnectivity with other strategic European locations. We are pleased to support local and global service providers with this additional data center to enable them to seamlessly expand their services via PlatformDIGITAL.”

