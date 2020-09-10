Digital Realty Company and European carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions provider Interxion is expanding into Croatia and Spain. The company announced the acquisition of Altus IT, the carrier-neutral data center provider in Croatia. The company also acquired a 3.6-acre land parcel in a strategic expansion of its Madrid campus.

Spain’s most highly interconnected data center

Interxion’s Madrid campus is the most highly interconnected data center campus. Madrid facilities are the primary hub for the content exchange on the Iberian Peninsula and in southern Europe. The recently acquired parcel is less than one kilometer from Interxion’s existing data centers. It can also support a facility with up to 34 MW of critical IT capacity with more than 35,000 square meters. It also provides access to six continents through PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data center platform.

Interxion’s acquisition of Altus IT offers a gateway for interconnection and peering with a number of service providers in southeast Europe. Altus IT, located in Zagreb, data center recently added the network nodes of leading global cloud service providers to its footprint. According to the announcement, Altus IT’s experienced team will remain with the business, including current CEO Goran Đoreski, who will be assigned to the position of Managing Director, Croatia.

Robert Assink, Managing Director of Interxion Spain said,

“The recent restrictions on people’s movements have shined a new light on the role of data centers and the digital economy. There is now heightened awareness of the importance of connectivity and access to the applications that enable us to work, study, consume content, and shop from anywhere. Without data centers, it would not be possible to connect users and businesses.”

