European cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Interxion unveiled its new eco-responsible River Cooling solution. According to the announcement, the new River Cooling solution is now operational at the company’s MRS2 and MRS3 data centers and it will also be immediately operational at the MRS4 when completed, currently slated for the second quarter of the next year.

30 times more energy efficient

The €15 million cooling solution is now available at the data centers located in the port of Marseille. Interxion stated that River Cooling is up to 30 times more energy-efficient than traditional cooling systems, allowing 18,400 MWh energy savings annually.

The new solution significantly improves the PUE of the company’s data centers located in the port of Marseille. With River Cooling, data centers are expected to reach a PUE of 1.2, making them one of the most energy-efficient data centers in France. MRS2, MRS3, and MRS4 facilities will no longer be reliant on electric chillers.

Interxion stated that it took two and a half years to build the new solution which includes over three kilometers of buried networks and 27 heat exchangers. It diverts underground water from a former industrial facility dating back to the late 19th century, ‘La Galerie de la Me’. Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director of Interxion France said,

« The River Cooling solution reflects our strong desire to support the development of the digital economy while minimizing the impact of our data centres on the environment. How do we do this? By providing the eco-responsible data centres that our customers, investors, employees and citizens expect. This innovation provides our customers with a solution that is 30 times more energy efficient than traditional cooling systems, enabling them to reduce the carbon footprint of their data centres at Interxion and meet their CSR objectives. »

