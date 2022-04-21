Interxion has announced plans for BRU4, the company’s new data center locted in Zaventem, Belgium. The facility, valued at €100 million, expected to be operational in mid-2023. BRU4 will span approximately 6,700 m² of floor space. The facility is also offering businesses access to Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL solution as well as access to public cloud providers and over 100 connectivity providers via BRU1’s connectivity hub.

Renewable energy

The facility will provide 13.6 MW of critical IT capacity. Interxion’s new facility is designed to run on 100% renewable energy, similar to the company’s entire European portfolio. The new facility is supporting Digital Realty’s global sustainability goals of reducing its direct carbon emissions by 68% and its passive emissions by 24% by 2030. Dirk van de Geer, Managing Director of Interxion Belgium said,

« Demand for data center capacity in Brussels continues to grow, largely driven by a surge in the number of Belgium enterprises migrating to the cloud and adopting hybrid IT models. In direct response to this growth in demand, we are constructing BRU4 which will provide businesses with the much-needed capacity to scale efficiently. »