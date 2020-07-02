Interxion, a European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions and a Digital Realty company, announced the opening of the first phase of MRS3, its third data center in Marseille.

In a secure and highly connected environment

The Marseille campus is located at the heart of the global subsea cable industry, with 14 cables currently landing in Marseille and five to 10 additional cables expected to land within the next five years. Marseille is a digital hub connecting 4.5 billion cloud and digital media users across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

David Ruberg, Chief Executive Officer of Interxion, a Digital Realty company, said,

“With over 150 network service providers, Interxion’s Marseille campus has established itself as one of the world’s leading digital hubs for intercontinental data traffic. The opening of MRS3 will offer new and existing customers expanded access to the vibrant community in Marseille, including numerous connectivity providers, digital media and cloud segments along with local as well as global enterprises.”

After completing this first phase, comprising approximately 2,300 square meters, two additional phases will be scheduled during 2021. MRS3 which will benefit from 100% renewable energy sources is situated near the MRS2 data center and will benefit from the dense connectivity throughout the campus. In addition to this, MRS3 and subsequent data centers will benefit from cooling from an unused water source at 15°C drawn from the former Gardanne mines. This cooling solution will be available at the end of the year.