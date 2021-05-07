Involta, a hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, acquired the assets of SecureData 365 and employees in Canton, Ohio. This acquisition adds a new data center and a highly skilled team to Involta’s national portfolio, further empowering its ability to enable digital transformation for enterprises in northeast Ohio.

Adding a new data center and skilled employees

Involta will integrate data center solutions with strategic consulting, managed services, and public and private cloud options that can improve both customer and employee experiences with this acquisition.

Bruce Lehrman, Involta Founder and CEO, said,

“Involta and SecureData 365 are very much aligned on values. We’re committed to leading with superior infrastructure and services, operational excellence, and people who deliver. Together, we’ll continue to focus on people, process, and technology to meet our customers’ needs. We’re excited to welcome SecureData 365 customers and staff to the Involta team, and we’re looking forward to innovating and navigating today’s complex landscape together.”

SecureData 365 is an award-winning data center operator headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Involta launched in 2007, providing purpose-built data centers to underserved markets. Today, the company pairs strategic IT consulting with owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets to solve critical hybrid IT challenges.

