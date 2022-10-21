The company and its UK subsidiary Fasthosts this week opened the new facility, located at the Worcester Six Business Park.

European hosting services provider, IONOS and Fasthosts, its UK-based subsidiary announced the opening of a new data center located in Worcester Six Business Park. The duo hosted an event on October 18th in the presence of local stakeholders and guests. The facility represents a £21M investment in the local Worcester community.

Tier IV standard

The 43,708 square foot unit comprises a 30,729 sq ft data center and 12,978 sq ft of ancillary offices. The data center was designed with a modular approach. Each module is fully independent and a data center in its own right. It allows the company to expand the facility with three extra modules.

Solar photovoltaic panels are covering up to 10% of the energy use at the site. All necessary carbon used for the construction of the building envelope has been compensated. The data center is designed and constructed to a Tier IV standard and connected to the middle of the UK’s fiber figure of eight. The site is linked directly to IONOS’ backbone network with an outside capacity of 3,000 Gigabit per second. Henning Kettler, Chief Technology Officer of IONOS said,

« Not only will the data center host one of the largest cloud platforms in Europe, but we’re incredibly proud of the features which have created the most modern, environmentally friendly IONOS data center to date. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver above and beyond for our UK customers through the power infrastructure provided by Worcester Six Business Park, enabling us to operate our safe, secure and sustainable data center. »