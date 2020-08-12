1&1 IONOS intends to build nearly 40,000 sq ft data center at the Worcester Six Business Park in the United Kingdom’s West Midlands region. Wychavon District Council will determine the project. If accepted, the commercial property developer leading the project, Stoford, will break ground on the facility later this year. The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022.

A potential new occupier of the Worcester Six Business Park

The development is on behalf of 1&1 IONOS Ltd, which provides web-hosting services and cloud solutions for small to medium enterprise businesses. Stoford expects to complete the unit in the summer of 2021.

Councillor Ken Pollock, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Economy and Infrastructure at Worcestershire County Council, said,

“We look forward to working with IONOS, as a potential new occupier of the Worcester Six Business Park. This news is a testament to the teams who have worked tirelessly in the most difficult of circumstances to maintain the county’s extensive progress in the business development and growth area. Data has become one of the world’s most valuable commodities in recent years and the pandemic has not altered this. Data center demand continues to be driven by the rapid adoption of cloud services and the emergence of business models. This development not only solidifies Worcester Six Business Park as a first-rate business location but also provides Worcestershire with a highly valued asset, bringing substantial economic benefits for the county.”

The new facility will host an energy-efficient, state-of-the-art data center for IONOS and its subsidiary brand Fasthosts for the UK and overseas customers. It will have sufficient space for expected growth as more businesses move applications into the cloud.