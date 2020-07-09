IOTDC opens its new facility in Port Melbourne in next month. This state-of-the-art facility will provide up to 2MW of data center capacity. With this extension of the IOTDC mesh, the capability in Melbourne will cater to customers looking for cost-effective data center services or robust disaster recovery/business continuity capability. The Port Melbourne facility has not an Uptime Institute Tier 3 certificate, but the facility will be audited as concurrently maintainable to provide customers surety of the quality of services provided.

New facilities in Victoria and Northern Territory

The IOTDC offers community-integrated data center services. According to the announcement, with this acquisition, IOTDC will offer services to customers looking to immediately leverage capability in Victoria and Northern Territory. Capability in other jurisdictions will be available soon in Queensland and Western Australia.

TotalSecure’s Ken Leung, a key partner of IOTDC who specializes in Security services, says,

“Audits and certifications are a critical component of making sure that the service a customer has acquired is in fact what they have paid for and is in fact as secure and robust as claimed. It’s easy to claim concurrently maintainable or Tier 3, but without an independent review, how do you really know how safe your critical data is? This is one of the areas we regularly flag when reviewing client vulnerabilities.”

The company has also started a new data center project in the Northern Territory of Australia, to the tune of $120 million. IOTDC plans to add new facilities in Victoria and Northern Territory but more importantly a number of facilities in Queensland, WA and the ACT.