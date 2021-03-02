SUPERNAP Italia’s 100% of the share capital of ACDC has been acquired by affiliates of IPI Partners, LLC from affiliates of Accelero Capital. IPI is a private equity firm that invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC.

Focusing on multiple markets throughout Europe

ACDC’s subsidiary, SUPERNAP, represents IPI’s first investment in Europe. Under its new partnership with IPI, SUPERNAP aims to quickly drive scale to help existing and prospective tenants meet their evolving digital infrastructure needs. SUPERNAP’s efforts will be focused on multiple markets throughout Europe, including the Company’s home market of Milan. The company has existing data centers and developable land within its portfolio.

Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of SUPERNAP, said,

“We are proud of the great progress that we have made in establishing our market presence and demonstrating our ability to meet the capacity needs of some the world’s leading technology companies. IPI is an ideal partner to help us advance our hyperscale deployments, in Italy and throughout Europe, and to accelerate our growth plans.”

SUPERNAP will undergo a strategic rebranding later in 2021. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Legance – Avvocati Associati, and Arendt & Medernich served as legal advisors to IPI in connection with this transaction. White & Case LLP, Giliberti Triscornia Associati, and NautaDutilh N.V. served as legal advisors to ACDC.

See more Data Center News