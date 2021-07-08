Iron Mountain has announced the acquisition of Frankfurt Data Center from Keppel Corporation-controlled entity, Calcium DC with a 76-million-euro transaction. With this acquisition, Iron Mountain will expand its presence in the Frankfurt market which includes a 27-megawatt pre-leased facility in Frankfurt (FRA-1).

Important step after London expansion

The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, near Frankfurt Airport. The facility currently has 2.6 megawatts of leased capacity and 8 megawatts of capacity for retail colocation customers. Furthermore, the data center has robust network connectivity, including access to DE-CIX.

Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers at Iron Mountain, said,

“This latest investment in one of the most sought-after European markets further solidifies our commitment to investing in the global markets where our customers need us. As a leading global data center provider, we are pleased to continue to meet the key growth milestones that this acquisition, and the recently announced expansion in London, represent.”

In addition to the acquisition of the Frankfurt data center, Iron Mountain recently announced its expansion in London (LON-2) with a 27-megawatt data center. Also, under a recent joint venture with Web Werks, the company added three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi to their global footprint.

Frankfurt data center includes Uptime Tier III-equivalent specifications, enterprise & hyperscale ready with the ability to scale, peering & network density, operational reliability & excellence, stringent security standards.

