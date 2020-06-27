Iron Mountain is currently building out 2 megawatts of turn-key data center capacity at SIN-1 to meet the customer’s requirements, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Iron Mountain has commenced construction on an additional 2.25 megawatts of capacity, comprising 1.5 megawatts of capacity that was held for development and an additional 750 kilowatts that has been added to the design of the facility, to support future demand.

Nearly 7 megawatts of capacity across four data halls

Having just officially opened the multi-tenant turn-key data center facility SIN-1 in September 2019, Iron Mountain has seen strong momentum in the market, signing a number of leases, including this new logo announced today. Following the commencement of this hyper-scale deployment, Iron Mountain’s existing capacity at SIN-1 will be 87% utilized and the capacity under development will be 47% pre-leased.

Michael Goh, Senior Director and GM for Asia at Iron Mountain said:

“We’re pleased that this fast-growing Fortune Global 200 customer chose Iron Mountain and we are excited to welcome them into our dynamic ecosystem in Singapore. Our enterprise-class facility offers our customers flexible, secure and reliable data center capacity, and we look forward to supporting this particular customer’s exciting growth prospects now and in the future.”

SIN-1 is an enterprise-class data center facility in Serangoon, Singapore. This purpose-built facility is designed to support the data center needs of many Fortune 1,000 customers who need to align compliance and IT asset protection programs. With nearly 7 megawatts of capacity across four data halls at full build-out, SIN-1 provides access to a number of hybrid IT services, including cloud backup, migration and disaster recovery, as well as a variety of flexible colocation deployment options through private suites, secure cages and individual cabinets.

Additional highlights of the SIN-1 data center campus include:

Support for multiple use cases including hybrid-IT colocation, local production IT, local/national business continuity/disaster recovery and consolidation/migration

Security controls including guarded campus entrance, 3-factor access controls, fully background-checked officers and employees and customizable security offerings for additional protection

Low-risk location for natural disasters and inclement weather

Efficient, cost-effective hybrid-IT enablement including centralized access to hundreds of global carriers, public and private cloud providers, and IT services providers

providers, and IT services providers Redundant meet-me rooms and connection to regional MMR

Diverse fiber points of entry

Operational excellence: 100% uptime SLAs

Industry-leading compliance SOC 2 Type I, SOC 3 ISO 27001 and 50001 PCI-DSS TVRA and OSPAR



Iron Mountain’s global data center platform consists of 14 operational facilities across 13 markets and three continents. Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain’s data center platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out.