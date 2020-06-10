Storage and information management services company Iron Mountain announced its new FRA-1 data center located in Frankfurt, Germany. The company signed a 27-megawatt data center lease with a U.S.-based Fortune 100 customer. The entire 27-megawatt turn-key data center will be leased by the customer, the initial 9 megawatts of power capacity to be taken upon lease commencement. The customer is committed to scaling to the full 27 megawatts of power capacity within five years.

280,000 square feet, 27 MW

According to the announcement, the customer is committed to scaling to the full 27 megawatts of power capacity within five years. The lease is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021 and an initial term of ten years, with renewal options. Iron Mountain pre-leased approximately 280,000 square feet, or 100% of its FRA-1 data center that is currently under construction. The project is being developed in 3 phases. Each phase of the project is 9 MW and first phase is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers at Iron Mountain said,