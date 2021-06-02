Iron Mountain, the innovative storage and information management services company, announced that they are expanding their data center footprint through the development of a new highly interconnected 27-megawatt facility at full build.

Powered by 100% renewable energy

LON-2 will be powered by 100% renewable energy and certified by the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) to obtain the highest level of environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Eric Boonstra, Vice President and General Manager of Europe at Iron Mountain Data Centers, said,

“We are excited to announce new colocation opportunities at our second data center in this highly connected market as well as adding new capacity at our LON-1 data center, which continues to be in high demand. Like other Iron Mountain data centers, our Slough data centers are well-suited for Enterprise, Hyperscale and Cloud organizations seeking a highly interconnected data center partner with industry-leading compliance and security.”

Located in the London region, in the Slough Trading Estate, the three-story, 25.000 square meter facility provides for 27 megawatts of IT load capacity equally distributed across three identical data hall floors of 9 megawatts each, including N+2 redundancy. LON-2 will provide carrier-neutral connectivity options with easy access to global networks, cloud on-ramps, and leading global peering exchanges.

Additionally, Iron Mountain recently deployed 4 megawatts of new capacity at their LON-1 data center by adding two individuals 2-megawatt data halls, which brings the total power capacity at the facility to 9.1 megawatts.

