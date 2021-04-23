Storage and information management services company, Iron Mountain announced that the company has closed on the agreement to form a joint venture with one of India’s top colocation data center providers, Web Werks. The company expects to invest $150 million for the next 2 years and expects to be the majority investor in the venture after the investment.

Three tier 3 data centers

The Indian data center operator currently operates three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR. The company also announced the acquisition of land to build a standalone purpose-built Greenfield data center in Navi Mumbai. The new 100,000 square foot structure tier 3 designed data center with 12.5MW of power and a rich interconnectivity ecosystem. Michael Goh, General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Iron Mountain, said,

“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone and to join forces with the talented and seasoned team at Web Werks in order to meet the strong customer demand in India. Together we look forward to expanding and building new highly connected, secure, and compliant data centers in the pan-India region for our hyper-scale, network, content, and enterprise customers.”

