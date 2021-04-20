Iron Mountain, the storage and information management services company, signed two leases with an existing U.S.-based technology customer, at its AZP-2 data center in Phoenix, Arizona. The first lease represents a one-megawatt expansion, which is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021. The second lease was for a five-megawatt deployment, which is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Addition of hyperscale lease

AZP-2 is a hyperscale-ready data center powered by 100% renewable energy. The three-story purpose-built facility will span more than 530,000 gross square feet and is expected to deliver 48 megawatts of total IT capacity at full build out, with campus connectivity to the existing 47 megawatts operating at AZP-1 in Phoenix and AZS-1 in Scottsdale, leveraging the network density of the existing ecosystem.

The 40-acre Phoenix campus will support more than 100 megawatts of IT load when fully developed. The addition of this hyperscale lease complements Iron Mountain’s Phoenix data center campus that currently includes a wide range of core retail enterprise and hyperscale colocation customers.

Additional highlights of the Phoenix data center campus:

Hyper-scale ready: provides the ability to scale in a campus environment with unmatched security and reliability

Efficient hybrid-IT enablement: centralized access to hundreds of customers, clouds, carriers, and other IT services providers, making hybrid IT efficient, cost-effective and secure

Network density: carrier-neutral campus with 24 native network providers, access to diverse meet-me rooms, and the ability to connect to multiple public-cloud on-ramps

Support for multiple use cases: hyper-scale cloud node, hybrid-IT colocation, local production IT, local/regional business continuity/disaster recovery, and consolidation/migration

Energy efficiency: powered by 100% renewable energy

Operational excellence: 100% uptime SLA

Industry-leading compliance: SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, ISO 27001, 50001, and 140001, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, FISMA High/NIST SP 800-53

